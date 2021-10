The Limestone County Health Department will hold a drive-thru flu shot clinic Wednesday at the Athens Sportsplex.

Participants can get a free flu shot from 9 a.m.–2 p.m. with Medicaid, Medicare Part B or Blue Cross/Blue Shield insurance. All others can get their shot for $2.

The Sportsplex is at 4301 U.S. 31 in Athens. Participants are asked to enter at the southeast entrance and exit at the traffic light.

For more information, call 256-232-3200.