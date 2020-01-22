Limestone buses taking a different route after learning a bridge they were driving on can't handle the weight

It's impacting students who live off of Leggtown and Shoal Creek Road.
Right now along that bus route, there's a bridge designed to hold only 10 tons. Limestone county schools buses weigh between 16 to 18 tons! District officials say buses have been driving over that bridge for years. It all started last week when a bus driver noticed the weight limit sign for the bridge. After an inspection, the district decided to avoid the bridge. Officials say even a smaller bus would weight too much. The county estimates it will cost around 2 million dollars to fix the bridge so it can hold more weight. One parent told WAAY31 his kids will have to walk more than a mile to catch the bus at a local church.
"What happens when it pouring down raining, snowing, it's freezing. They want my kids to walk all the way here to that church," said Robert Wilson.
County commissioners don't have a timeline for repairs but they plan to apply for a grant by may.
