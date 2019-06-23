Clear

Limestone attack squirrel, Florence wedding crasher suspect get ‘Live PD’ spotlight

Live PD airs on A&E and follows multiple police departments live as officers investigate crimes

Two notorious North Alabama criminal suspects just got a lot more notoriety.

The Live PD television show this weekend put the spotlight on Mickey Paulk, who the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office wants to talk to about drug charges and keeping an attack squirrel, and the woman Florence police say is a wedding crasher and thief.

Live PD airs on A&E and follows multiple police departments live as officers investigate crimes. The attack squirrel and wedding crasher pieces were parts of other segments.

Read more about Paulk here and the wedding crasher here, and see the two clips from Live PD below:

