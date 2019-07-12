Limestone County woman helps victim kidnapped from Winston County

WAAY 31 spoke with a Limestone County woman who helped a woman who'd been kidnapped and showed up on her doorstep.

State police say the woman was kidnapped in Winston County in early July, and held captive for days until her escape on Wednesday.

The woman hid in a cornfield on Shipley Hollow Road where police say the victim hid after her abductors let her out to use the bathroom. She walked to nearby houses and started knocking on doors until she found someone to help her.

"I thank God that I had enough sense to help her," Lynn Hobbs, the woman who helped her, said.

Hobbs said she got a knock on her door around 10 p.m. Wednesday night. At first, she was scared the woman on her doorstep might hurt her.

"I didn't feel comfortable when I went to the door and seen her, no I didn't, but when she started begging for the police to be called, I thought something ain't right," Hobbs said.

The woman said she'd been kidnapped in Double Springs in Winston County Saturday night after pulling over for a flat tire. She said two men pulled up and asked if she needed help. She told them no and the men kidnapped her at gunpoint.

Hobbs said the woman wasn't sure where the kidnappers had been keeping her or even where she was, but she was injured.

"I don't know what the lady had been through, but she'd been through a lot," Hobbs said.

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says the woman may have been sexually assaulted, which is why we are not naming her. They took her to a hospital.

Hobbs hasn't been in contact with the woman since Wednesday night, but says she hopes she gets justice for what happened to her.

"I hope they catch them, and I hope they punished for it because she was, it was like she was tortured and no lady or no person at all deserves that kind of treatment,"she said

Police said the woman is back home in Double Springs Friday night. She told police she only got a look at one of her kidnappers, a man in his late thirties or early forties with an athletic build. The State Bureau of Investigation is helping since the case involves multiple jurisdictions.