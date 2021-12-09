Limestone County warning siren damaged in car wreck

The outdoor warning siren near the intersection of Copeland and East Limestone roads in Limestone County is out of service after being damaged by a vehicle, the Limestone County EMA announced Thursday.

Daphne Ellison with LCEMA said the siren will be out of service until parts are available and repairs are made but did not say how long that process might take.

LCEMA advises residents not to rely on outdoor warning sirens for alerts during severe weather or tornado warnings, as they may not be heard while indoors. Residents should stay weather aware and can do so through methods like using a NOAA weather radio and downloading the WAAY 31 StormTracker app.