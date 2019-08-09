Limestone County to spend nearly $500,000 to repair road near Mazda-Toyota plant

Limestone County will have to spend nearly half a million dollars to repair a road near the Mazda-Toyota plant.

Newby Road that runs east and west is a thin, two-lane road. It's suffered some serious wear and tear as houses are built and a huge auto plant moves in.

The Newby Road improvement project is set to begin in September. It will will be repaved, widened and have turn lanes added, so it can keep up with all the development.

Jane Broadway works at Rocket City Treasures off Newby Road. She says every other minute, a giant truck comes barreling down the cracked street or a car has trouble turning onto Highway 72 because of thin lanes.

"I think that's the main problem, is the big trucks," she said. "Trying to get onto 72 is really bad."

The Limestone County Commission spent six months looking for a solution. It's now approved using $469,000 from the road's budget to repair and widen more than a mile of Newby Road.

District Two Commissioner Stephen Turner says the repairs were inevitable.

"Just over time, the wear and tear of those trucks just degraded the road to the point where we had to do something," he said.

He says the last traffic study shows 3,000 vehicles use Newby Road every day. Many of the trucks are carrying heavy equipment to and from the Mazda-Toyota plant on Greenbrier Road. The old street can't handle the usage or weight.

"Most of these roads were built, built for only passenger cars, and wasn't for the amount of traffic that is out there now," Turner said.

Turner says the growth isn't going to stop anytime soon, but repairing and widening the road will make it safer to use. He says nearby subdivisions won't have to worry about total closure during construction.

"So, you will never be trapped. You may have to go out of your way a little bit, but you will be able to get out," he said.

Construction is expected to begin in September and last 20 days if weather does not become a factor.