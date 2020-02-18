Limestone County to offer superintendent job to Georgia educator

The Limestone County Board of Education says it has found the person it wants to lead the school system.

Board members voted unanimously Tuesday night to offer the job of superintendent of Randy Shearouse.

Shearouse currently is the superintendent of the Effingham County school system, located about 20 minutes west of Savannah, Ga. Shearouse is set to retire from that job, which he has held since 2005, in June.

The Limestone County school board next will start contract negotiations with Shearouse.

Former Limestone County Superintendent Tom Sisk left at the end of October to take a position as Director of Schools in Bristol, Tenn.

