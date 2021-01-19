Limestone County teen charged in murder of family members seeks speedy trial

The Limestone County teenager accused of murdering five family members in September 2019 now is requesting a speedy trial.

The lawyer for Mason Sisk, 16, filed the motion in Limestone County Circuit Court on Tuesday.

Sisk is accused of murdering his father, stepmother and three siblings at their Elkmont home in September 2019. The two adult victims were identified as 38-year-old John Wayne Sisk and 35-year-old Mary Sisk. The other victims are 6-year-old Kane, 5-year-old Rorrie and 6-month-old Colson.

He faces one capital murder charge of killing two or more people and three capital murder charges of killing a person under the age of 14. (Read more HERE)

Sisk has been charged as an adult. He was 15 at the time of the crimes.

Sisk is represented by Michael Sizemore of the Sizemore Law Group in Athens.