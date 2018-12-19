Clear

Limestone County suspects charged with sex abuse of a child

Bethany Malone and Gregory Anderson Bethany Malone and Gregory Anderson

The sheriff's office says more charges could be filed.

Posted: Dec. 19, 2018 10:32 AM
Updated: Dec. 19, 2018 12:17 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Two suspects, a male and a female, who were arrested in Limestone County in August for multiple child pornography and sexual charges are now facing more charges for sex abuse of a minor younger than 12 years old.

Bethany Malone, 35, and Gregory Anderson, 46, are in the Limestone County Jail after investigators were informed on December 3 by the Child Advocacy Center that a second victim had disclosed details about an incident that allegedly happened at the same time as the incident with the first victim. 

Malone was already in the jail for previous charges, and the bond for her new charge is $25,000. The total bond for all of her charges is $141,000. Anderson was arrested Tuesday, and his bond hasn't been set yet.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office, the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.

