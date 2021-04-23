Limestone County students watch SpaceX launch in Florida

The robotics team at Limestone County Technical Center said watching the rocket launch in person was a once in a lifetime experience.

"It was stunning," said Stephen Dirigo, a senior. "First watching it, and just like what?!"

Early Friday morning, SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule took flight on a re-used Falcon 9 rocket.

"The sound, like you could hear the dock rumble under your feet and it was just really fun," said Ariana Fox, a freshman.

One student already has plans for the next team project.

"Next competition, we're going to build a rocket," said Caitlin.

Nearly every student in the robotics club has the aspirations to have a career in space and robotics.

"It’s definitely not like the videos. It’s kind of unreal," said Fox. "You’re like, what’s happening?"

The robotics club is working on creating a smaller scale rocket launch of their own. Students from University of Alabama in Huntsville are helping them tackle the project.

Most of the team's robotics competitions were cancelled because of the pandemic. Find WAAY 31's last story with the team here.