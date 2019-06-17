Limestone County sheriff’s office says Tanner man faked judge’s signature

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man who it says faked a judge’s signature.

Micah Dewayne “Donald” Garren-Bancroft, 58, of Tanner was arrested Sunday for allegedly forging Judge Matthew Huggins’ signature on a phony court order which he issued to the victim’s attorney demanding the victim to release “tools, equipment, furniture, and other assets” to the him as part of a case in small claims court, said Stephen Young, sheriff’s office spokesperson.

Garren-Bancroft was charged with possession of a forged instrument.

Young said on May 5 the sheriff’s office took a report of a forged court order from Huggins’ office.

The forged court order had Huggins’ electronic signature and was served on the victim by the suspect, Young said.

Investigators found that Garren-Bancroft had a current case in small claims court against the victim in which Garren-Bancroft had received a default judgement in his favor to receive funds from the case.

The forged court order was a “Notice of Seizure” and ordered the victim to release assets to the suspect, including “tools, equipment, furniture, and other assets.”

After the victim provided the order to his attorney, the attorney’s office discovered the forged court order and advised the victim to file the report with the sheriff’s office. Investigators found probable cause to obtain a warrant for Garren-Bancroft.

He then was taken into custody Sunday on a traffic stop.