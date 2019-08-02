Clear

Limestone County sheriff wants help identifying woman accused of using cloned credit card at Walmart

If you have information, the sheriff's office would like you to call 256-232-0111.

Posted: Aug 2, 2019 11:46 AM
Updated: Aug 2, 2019 12:52 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Limestone County investigators want help identifying a woman accused of using a cloned credit card for more than $300 at a Walmart in Athens.

If you have information, the sheriff's office would like you to call 256-232-0111.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 92°
Florence
Broken Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 94°
Fayetteville
Overcast
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Decatur
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 95°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 93°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events