Limestone County sheriff wants help identifying woman accused of using cloned credit card at Walmart

Limestone County investigators want help identifying a woman accused of using a cloned credit card for more than $300 at a Walmart in Athens.
If you have information, the sheriff's office would like you to call 256-232-0111.
