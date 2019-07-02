Clear

Limestone County sheriff wants help identifying two burglary suspects

Posted: Jul 2, 2019 10:31 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office wants help identifying individuals suspected of stealing tools and equipment in East Limestone.

If you have any information about the burglary, the sheriff's office asks you to call Investigator Durden at 256-232-0111 or email cdurden@limestonesheriff.com.

