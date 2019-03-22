UPDATE: We've been told the owner of the horse (Buckshack is his name) is out of town, but a neighbor has taken the horse to keep until they return.
Prior to this, the horse ran out in front of a vehicle and was hit, causing slight damage to the vehicle. The horse continued running. We're told he's OK.
From earlier:
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office isn’t always just on the hunt for criminals.
The office took to Twitter Friday trying to locate the owner of the horse in this photo.
The horse was found on Bethel Road near Lambert Road.
If you can help reunite the horse and its owner, call 256-232-0111 with information.
Related Content
- Limestone County sheriff IDs owner of runaway mini horse
- Owner of pony sought in Limestone County
- Limestone County sheriff seeks honey bun bandit
- Madison police looking for runaway teen
- Limestone County Sheriff's Office advising drivers to slow down
- Limestone County Sheriff sworn in for tenth consecutive term
- Child hit by vehicle near Limestone County Sheriff's Office
- Limestone County sheriff seeks Sunday morning burglary suspect
- Limestone Co. authorities asking for information concerning theft at a mini-storage
- Do you know where these 2 horses found loose in Limestone County live?
Scroll for more content...