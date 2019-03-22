Clear

Limestone County sheriff IDs owner of runaway mini horse

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office isn’t always just on the hunt for criminals.

Posted: Mar. 22, 2019 12:43 PM
Updated: Mar. 22, 2019 1:36 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

UPDATE: We've been told the owner of the horse (Buckshack is his name) is out of town, but a neighbor has taken the horse to keep until they return.

Prior to this, the horse ran out in front of a vehicle and was hit, causing slight damage to the vehicle. The horse continued running. We're told he's OK.

From earlier:

The office took to Twitter Friday trying to locate the owner of the horse in this photo.

The horse was found on Bethel Road near Lambert Road.

If you can help reunite the horse and its owner, call 256-232-0111 with information.

