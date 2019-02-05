Limestone County sheriff seizes thousands in fake bills, urges wallet checks

On Tuesday, investigators with the Limestone County Sheriff's Office seized $4,400 in cash and nearly $23,000 in counterfeit bills while executing a search warrant at a home.
The sheriff's office says this is an ongoing problem in the county, and people should check their bills for a watermark and magnetic strip.
