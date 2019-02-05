Clear

Limestone County sheriff seizes thousands in fake bills, urges wallet checks

Limestone County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office says this is an ongoing problem in the county.

Posted: Feb. 5, 2019 3:07 PM
Updated: Feb. 5, 2019 3:18 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

On Tuesday, investigators with the Limestone County Sheriff's Office seized $4,400 in cash and nearly $23,000 in counterfeit bills while executing a search warrant at a home.

The sheriff's office says this is an ongoing problem in the county, and people should check their bills for a watermark and magnetic strip. 

