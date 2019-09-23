Limestone County sheriff seeks stolen duck boat

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find a stolen duck boat.
The office tweets that a 2016 16-foot Edge duck boat with a 50 horsepower motor was stolen from a home in the 27,000 block of Henderson Road on Thursday night.
If you can help locate it please contact Investigator Durden at 256-232-0111 or email cdurden@limestonesheriff.com.
