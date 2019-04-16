Limestone County sheriff seeks property damage suspect

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person it says is responsible for about $4,000 in property damage.

The sheriff’s office says a 2006 to 2013 Chevrolet Impala left the scene of an accident on Stinnett Hollow Road on the night of April 4 or early April 5.

The driver caused the property damage, losing an entire tinted door window and doing considerable damage to the body of the car.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Caleb Durden at 256-232-0111.