Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

Limestone County sheriff seeks honey bun bandit

The sheriff’s office says the suspect took milk and honey buns.

Posted: Feb. 26, 2019 2:02 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a suspect who broke in to Dollar General at Wooley Spring and Hwy. 251 about 4 a.m. Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect took milk and honey buns.

If you have information, contact Investigator McAbee at 256-232-0111.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 66°
Florence
Few Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 66°
Fayetteville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 65°
Scottsboro
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 66°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events