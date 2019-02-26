Limestone County sheriff seeks honey bun bandit

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a suspect who broke in to Dollar General at Wooley Spring and Hwy. 251 about 4 a.m. Tuesday.
The sheriff’s office says the suspect took milk and honey buns.
If you have information, contact Investigator McAbee at 256-232-0111.
