Limestone County sheriff seeks driver after high-speed chase, crash in Athens

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 1:57 PM
Updated: Jun 17, 2019 2:19 PM
Posted By: Scottie Kay

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office has set up a perimeter after a high-speed chase and crash at E and L Lane in Athens.

The driver ran away and there is possibly an injured passenger in the vehicle.

Law enforcement is searching for the driver. Medical assistance is en route.

