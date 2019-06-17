Limestone County sheriff seeks driver after high-speed chase, crash in Athens

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office has set up a perimeter after a high-speed chase and crash at E and L Lane in Athens.
The driver ran away and there is possibly an injured passenger in the vehicle.
Law enforcement is searching for the driver. Medical assistance is en route.
