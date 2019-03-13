Clear
Limestone County sheriff seeks Sunday morning burglary suspect

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help with a burglary that took place Sunday morning.

Posted: Mar. 13, 2019 10:43 AM
Updated: Mar. 13, 2019 10:45 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

According to a tweet from the office, a suspect took petty cash from American Hardwoods on McKee Road.

If you have any information, call 256-232-0111 and talk to Investigator McAbee.

