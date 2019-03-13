The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help with a burglary that took place Sunday morning.
According to a tweet from the office, a suspect took petty cash from American Hardwoods on McKee Road.
If you have any information, call 256-232-0111 and talk to Investigator McAbee.
Do you recognize this person? Video depicts an early morning burglary that occurred on Sunday at American Hardwoods on McKee Rd. Suspect took petty cash. Please call 256-232-0111 for Inv McAbee with any information.
— Limestone Sheriff (@LimestoneCoSO) March 12, 2019
Related Content
- Limestone County sheriff seeks Sunday morning burglary suspect
- Limestone County sheriff seeks honey bun bandit
- Help find suspect in Limestone Co. burglaries
- Marshall County authorities seek help finding burglary suspect
- Sheriff: Athens parolee linked to more than 20 Limestone County burglaries
- Marshall County Sheriff's Office seeks check fraud suspect
- Series of burglaries at Limestone county's storage unit
- Huntsville seeking grant to build overpass in Limestone County
- Limestone County Sheriff's Office advising drivers to slow down
- Limestone County Sheriff sworn in for tenth consecutive term
Scroll for more content...