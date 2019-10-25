Clear
Limestone County sheriff says suspects wanted after overnight vehicle break-ins

Courtesy of Limestone County Sheriff's Office

Posted: Oct 25, 2019 9:31 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says multiple unlocked vehicles were broken into in the Southern Charm neighborhood overnight Tuesday.

The department says video shows four suspects on foot. If you have information, call 256-232-0111.

