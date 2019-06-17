Limestone County sheriff says fake deputies are real, social media post is false

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that a social media post claiming two men posing as law enforcement officers were stopping people turned out to be false.

Investigators were able to identify the two men as on-duty Athens Police Department detectives who were searching for someone at a residence when the “victim” pulled up to the residence, said Stephen Young, sheriff’s office spokesman.

The man who allegedly claimed he was pursued by two suspicious men in a Pontiac allegedly posing as police officers did not file a report with the sheriff’s office, Young said.

However, a post on Facebook about it early last week got a lot of attention from concerned residents. Investigators eventually determined the two men were Athens police detectives driving an unmarked SUV, not a Pontiac, and that the man referenced in the Facebook post had pulled up to a residence where they were searching for someone, said Young.

“All indications are that there were no people posing as law enforcement officers and contacting citizens in Limestone County,” said Sheriff Mike Blakely.

“Anyone who is contacted by a person they think is posing as a law enforcement officer should immediately file a police report instead of only posting about the incident on social media. This can often avoid misunderstandings that alarm residents unnecessarily.”

