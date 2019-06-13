Limestone County sheriff says blood-covered man on meth stabbed neighbor

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with his neighbor’s stabbing.

Terry Randall Fralix Jr., 38, of Elkmont was charged with assault and is being held in the Limestone County Jail on $50,000 bond.

Deputies responded about 8 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a male walking down Highway 99 covered in blood, and they received a subsequent call that a stabbing had occurred, said Stephen Young, sheriff’s office spokesperson.

A responding deputy located the man walking down the road, who was later identified as Fralix. He was interviewed and taken into custody.

About the same time, another deputy and investigators contacted the victim at the Athens-Limestone Hospital since he had been transported there by a neighbor, Young said.

According to the victim, he had been working in his yard and was attacked from behind with a knife. Multiple stab wounds and lacerations on his back, neck, and body appeared consistent with the victim’s statements, said Young.

Fralix and the victim are neighbors. The investigation determined Fralix was under the influence of meth, but a motive is not clear at this time, Young said.