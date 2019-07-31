Limestone County sheriff says Athens man assaulted his wife and her daughter

An Athens man is charged with domestic violence after authorities say he assaulted his wife and her daughter.

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says Jovante Sullivan, 32, is accused of strangling his wife and shoving her two-year-old daughter into a wall on July 21st on Mill Valley Drive. The department says he left the home before deputies arrived.

The couple got married about a month ago. The sheriff's office says the toddler is Sullivan's wife's child, and is not biologically related to him.

Sullivan, who was on probation, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with domestic violence-strangulation and domestic violence-harassment. He was booked in the Limestone County Jail. His bond has not been set at this time.

According to the sheriff's office, Sullivan was arrested in Madison County in 2017 for domestic violence-strangulation, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and burglary 3rd degree. They say that case is unrelated to the one in Limestone County.