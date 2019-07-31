Limestone County sheriff says Athens man assaulted his wife and her daughter

An Athens man is charged with domestic violence after authorities say he assaulted his wife and her daughter.
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says Jovante Sullivan, 32, is accused of strangling his wife and shoving her two-year-old daughter into a wall on July 21st on Mill Valley Drive. The department says he left the home before deputies arrived.
The couple got married about a month ago. The sheriff's office says the toddler is Sullivan's wife's child, and is not biologically related to him.
Sullivan, who was on probation, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with domestic violence-strangulation and domestic violence-harassment. He was booked in the Limestone County Jail. His bond has not been set at this time.
According to the sheriff's office, Sullivan was arrested in Madison County in 2017 for domestic violence-strangulation, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and burglary 3rd degree. They say that case is unrelated to the one in Limestone County.
Related Content
- Investigators: Athens man claims to be Limestone County Sheriff, steals $9000 from 74-year-old
- Missing stuff in Limestone County? Sheriff’s office says Athens man may have stolen it.
- Sheriff: Athens parolee linked to more than 20 Limestone County burglaries
- Limestone County sheriff: Man charged with falsely reporting deputy assaulted his mother
- Limestone County sheriff seeks honey bun bandit
- Limestone County sheriff seeks property damage suspect
- Limestone County sheriff: Mother/daughter duo steals thousands from father/grandfather
- Athens man killed in crash
- Man seriously injured in Limestone County crash
- Man charged with impersonating Limestone County deputy