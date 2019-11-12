Limestone County sheriff pleads not guilty to criminal charges, trial set for March 9

Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to 13 charges.

In August, Blakely was indicted on the charges that cover a range of conduct over multiple years. He was arrested, booked into and released from his own jail.

Of Blakely’s 13 counts, the first four charge him with four separate thefts from his campaign account that total $11,000.

Counts five through 10 charge Blakely with theft or ethics charges stemming from his illegally taking money from Limestone County funds, including from the Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Fund.

Count 11 charges Blakely with soliciting a $1,000 wire transfer from a subordinate other than in the ordinary course of business.

Finally, counts 12 and 13 charge Blakely with using his official position or office to acquire interest-free loans. Specifically, count 12 charges Blakely with using his official position or office to obtain interest-free loans in the form of a $50,000 cashier’s check and/or a $22,189.68 credit.

Count 13 charges Blakely with using his official position or office to obtain interest-free loans by taking money from a safe that was used to store the Limestone County inmates’ personal funds.

Blakely continues to serve as sheriff. His trial date is March 9.