The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office has arrested an Elkmont man and charged him with sexually abusing a child under 12.
Jose Manuel Reyes, 42, is being held in the Limestone County Jail, said Stephen Young, sheriff’s office spokesperson. Bond has not been set at this time.
On Monday, Young said a girl disclosed to her mom that Reyes had been touching her inappropriately around the time she was 9 to 10 years old. When investigators interviewed him, Reyes confessed to doing this several times over the past six years.
Reyes and the victim knew each other and regularly stayed in the same residence, Young said.
Related Content
- Limestone County sheriff charges Elkmont man with sexual abuse of child under 12
- Athens man charged with sexually abusing child
- Limestone County suspects charged with sex abuse of a child
- Limestone County couple arrested on child porn, sexual misconduct charges
- Marshall County sheriff charges Albertville man with sexual abuse of a child
- Limestone County DA: Man found guilty of rape, sexual abuse
- Huntsville police charge man with sexual abuse of a child
- Man charged with attempted rape, sexual abuse of child
- Former preacher faces child sex abuse charges in Limestone Co.
- Deadly crash kills Elkmont man Saturday night
Scroll for more content...