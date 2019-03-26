Clear

Limestone County sheriff charges Elkmont man with sexual abuse of child under 12

Jose Manuel Reyes

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office has arrested an Elkmont man and charged him with sexually abusing a child under 12.

Posted: Mar. 26, 2019 1:17 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Jose Manuel Reyes, 42, is being held in the Limestone County Jail, said Stephen Young, sheriff’s office spokesperson. Bond has not been set at this time.

On Monday, Young said a girl disclosed to her mom that Reyes had been touching her inappropriately around the time she was 9 to 10 years old. When investigators interviewed him, Reyes confessed to doing this several times over the past six years.

Reyes and the victim knew each other and regularly stayed in the same residence, Young said.

