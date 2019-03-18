Limestone County sheriff arrests Ardmore man on child sex abuse charges

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested an Ardmore man on multiple sex abuse charges.

Bradley Eugene Loggins, 38, of Ardmore was arrested Thursday on two counts of sexual abuse of a child under 12 and one count of sodomy 1st degree, said Stephen Young, office spokesman.

Loggins was released Saturday from the Limestone County Jail on $150,000 bond.

Young said that on March 8 the parents of three juvenile girls reported the possible abuse to deputies. The girls were taken to the Child Advocacy Center in Athens, where they were interviewed. After the interviews, two of the three girls disclosed sexual abuse by Loggins that had spanned a couple of years, Young said.

Investigator Kristin King obtained arrest warrants for Loggins, Young said, and he was arrested without incident. The investigation remains open, and additional charges may be filed.