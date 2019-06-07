Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Madison police: 8th suspect charged in Skyline Road murder Full Story
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Limestone County sheriff arrests 2 after drugs found during check on baby’s welfare

Kandes Lambert , Mercedes Weeks

Multiple suspects were detained while investigators contacted DHR and conducted an investigation.

Posted: Jun 7, 2019 4:13 PM
Updated: Jun 7, 2019 4:17 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Two women have been arrested after the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit conducted a welfare check on an infant on Thursday.

According to a post on the unit’s Facebook page, as investigators were pulling into the driveway of a residence in the 19,000 block of Looney Road a suspect ran inside.

While investigators were searching for the suspect, who was attempting to hide, they observed an infant in the living room. Investigators also found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in plain view, officials said

Multiple suspects were detained while investigators contacted the Department of Human Resources and conducted an investigation.

Once an investigation was completed, Kandes Lambert was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mercedes Weeks was arrested for chemical endangerment of a child after she failed a drug screening on scene, according to the post.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Florence
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Scottsboro
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events