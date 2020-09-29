Limestone County sheriff: Woman visits boyfriend in jail, gets arrested

Authorities say an inmate in the Limestone County is facing more charges after his girlfriend showed up to bond him out in a vehicle linked to multiple burglaries.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, Mariah Cook, 27, from Madison showed up at the jail on Tuesday. It says investigators recovered stolen and switched plates, drugs, a gun, a counterfeit $100 bill and evidence of other thefts.

Cook was arrested and her boyfriend, 33-year-old Jesse Johnson, received additional charges.

She’s charged with possession of a controlled substance (meth) and is held in the Limestone County Jail on a $2,500 bond.

Johnson is charged with possession of a forged instrument first degree, two counts of theft first degree and burglary third degree. The sheriff’s office says more charges are expected.

Bond on Johnson’s previous charges, including breaking and entering of vehicles and receiving stolen property, is $20,000. The sheriff’s office says bond is not available for the new charges.