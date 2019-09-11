Clear

Limestone County sheriff: Woman bites deputy, shows dangers of mental illness

A deputy was bitten during a hospital transport.

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says a reserve deputy was bitten on Wednesday by a woman suffering from a mental illness.

The department says the incident happened when the deputy picked the woman up to take her to Decatur on an involuntary committal order.

"Mental illness continues to be a dangerous and growing problem that Alabama needs to address," the Limestone County Sheriff's Office tweeted on Wednesday. 

