The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says a reserve deputy was bitten on Wednesday by a woman suffering from a mental illness.
The department says the incident happened when the deputy picked the woman up to take her to Decatur on an involuntary committal order.
"Mental illness continues to be a dangerous and growing problem that Alabama needs to address," the Limestone County Sheriff's Office tweeted on Wednesday.
One of our reserve deputies was bitten today by a mentally ill woman when he picked her up to transport her to Decatur on an involuntary committal order.
Mental illness continues to be a dangerous and growing problem that Alabama needs to address.#MentalHealthAwareness pic.twitter.com/gg09ljzTq3
— Limestone Sheriff (@LimestoneCoSO) September 11, 2019
Related Content
- Limestone County sheriff: Woman bites deputy, shows dangers of mental illness
- Morgan County sheriff: Woman's fake snake bite uncovers real warrants
- Man charged with impersonating Limestone County deputy
- Limestone County sheriff seeks honey bun bandit
- Limestone County sheriff seeks property damage suspect
- Limestone County Democrats respond to sheriff's indictment
- Sheriff: Lawrence County Jail inmate bites one jailer, hits another
- Sheriff's office, legal team talk after Limestone County sheriff indicted
- Limestone County sheriff: Man charged with falsely reporting deputy assaulted his mother
- Limestone County Sheriff's Office looking for 2 men masquerading as deputies