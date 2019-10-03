Clear

Limestone County sheriff: Woman arrested, had asked deputies to test her meth

Jennifer Colyne Hall

She was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Posted: Oct 3, 2019 9:27 PM
Posted By: AP

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say an Alabama woman who asked deputies to test her methamphetamine for purity has been arrested on drug charges.

The News Courier reports 48-year-old Jennifer Colyne Hall was taken into custody Wednesday after calling law enforcement dispatch.

Limestone County Sheriff's Office deputy and spokesman Stephen Young told the newspaper the woman pulled a bag containing methamphetamine from a baby wipes container when deputies arrived and said, “I want this dope tested.”

According to authorities, she said she believed it had been tainted with another drug.

Young says the woman acknowledged taking the drug, but couldn’t remember when. Hall was charged with possession of a controlled substance and remained jailed early Thursday with bail set at $2,500.

It wasn’t immediately known if she had a lawyer.

