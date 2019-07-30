Limestone County sheriff: Woman and her toddler tested positive for meth

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says a suspect, Kylie Collins, was arrested after she and her toddler tested positive for meth.
She is now in jail charged with chemical endangerment of a child. The sheriff's office says they received complaints about drug use around the child.
During a home visit in June, the department says deputies noticed crushed pills and marijuana. Collins was arrested last week because they had to wait for test results.
