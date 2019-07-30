Clear

Limestone County sheriff: Woman and her toddler tested positive for meth

Kylie Collins

The woman was arrested after she and her toddler tested positive for meth, the sheriff's office says.

Posted: Jul 30, 2019 11:31 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says a suspect, Kylie Collins, was arrested after she and her toddler tested positive for meth.

She is now in jail charged with chemical endangerment of a child. The sheriff's office says they received complaints about drug use around the child.

During a home visit in June, the department says deputies noticed crushed pills and marijuana. Collins was arrested last week because they had to wait for test results.

