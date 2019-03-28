Limestone County sheriff: Viral video ends with 2 charged in road rage incident

An Athens man and a juvenile were arrested by the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday after investigators were alerted to a video depicting what the office called a road rage incident on social media Wednesday.

And law enforcement says one of them resisted arrest when deputies arrived.

Bradley Joe Carter, 42, is charged with disorderly conduct, endangering the welfare of a child, and resisting arrest. He was released Thursday from the Limestone County Jail on $,2500 bond.

The juvenile male is charged with disorderly conduct.

Carter, who was driving the vehicle, allegedly cut a driver off and then stopped in the roadway, said Stephen Young, sheriff’s office spokesman.

The pair exited the truck and began walking toward the other driver, Young said. The suspects approached the driver’s door and the other driver escaped, avoiding a potentially dangerous situation.

Young said when deputies responded to Carter’s home Thursday to arrest him on the warrants, he resisted the deputies’ attempts to arrest him and was subsequently also charged with resisting arrest.