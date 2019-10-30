Limestone County sheriff: Trash bags of fake cash lead to forgery suspect

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says an Elkmont man was arrested Tuesday after a garbage pickup employee found a large amount of counterfeit cash in garbage bags at his home.
The department says one of the bills was a “test copy” of a $50 bill printed on the back of an Alabama Pardons and Paroles receipt issued to the suspect.
Christopher James Shock, 32, is charged with 40 counts of possession of a forged instrument first-degree. He is being held in the Limestone County Jail on a $200,000 bond.
The sheriff's office says on Tuesday, the employee notified investigators a large quantity of counterfeit money and tools had been discovered in garbage bags collected from a home in Elkmont.
Among the counterfeit money, the department says there was an Alabama Probation and Parole receipt issued to Shock for the month of August. According to the sheriff's office, one side of the receipt had a $50 counterfeit bill printed on the back of it.
The department says more counterfeit money was found at Shock's home. In total, 40 counterfeit bills were seized in the case.
The investigation is ongoing, and more charges may be pending.
Video is courtesy of the Limestone County Sheriff's Office
