Limestone County sheriff: Theft suspect followed deliveries, snatched packages

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man who it says is responsible for a rash of package thefts.

Now, the office is looking for victims in package thefts that have not been reported.

Cleabron Ray King, 35, is charged with five counts of theft of property, possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting arrest. He is being held in the Limestone County Jail on $9,500 bond.

Stephen Young, sheriff’s office spokesman, said some unidentified packages were recovered after King was arrested Monday. He also said they also recovered packages that had been reported stolen.

The suspect struggled with investigators during the arrest and instructed his girlfriend to refuse to take them to recover the remaining stolen property, which they did recover later, Young said.

The sheriff’s office received several complaints of packages being stolen from porches throughout the county last weekend, Young said. Several residential and business security cameras captured the suspect stealing items, and he was observed by several witnesses.

After receiving a tip that King was spotted at a local recycling business, he was found in the parking lot and advised he had warrants and was under arrest, Youn said. King attempted to enter his vehicle and was stopped, but he continued to ignore verbal commands to place his hands behind his back. King was taken to the ground and secured after he attempted to reach into his pants, Young said.

Investigators were able to recover several stolen items from his vehicle, and other items were recovered at King’s residence. Young said the investigation determined that King had likely been following delivery vehicles, and when a driver dropped off a package he would pick the package up after the carrier left.

If you have had a package stolen in Limestone County June 6-10 and have not made a report, please contact the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at 256-232-0111 and ask for Investigator Durden. The case remains under investigation, and additional charges may be filed.