Limestone County sheriff: Teenager now charged as adult in murders of 5 family members

The Limestone County teenager charged in the killing of five family members now faces four capital murder charges.

Mason Sisk, 15, is accused of murdering his father, stepmother and three siblings at their Elkmont home in September 2019. The two adult victims have been identified as 38-year-old John Wayne Sisk and 35-year-old Mary Sisk. The other victims are 6-year-old Kane, five-year-old Rorrie and six-month-old Colson. (Read more HERE)

Sisk has been in a juvenile detention center in Tuscumbia since his arrest last year.

On Thursday, he was booked in the Limestone County Jail on one capital murder charge of killing two or more people and three capital murder charges of killing a person under the age of 14.

Sisk was charged as an adult, said Stephen Young, Limestone County Sheriff’s Office spokesman.

Limestone County District Attorney Brian Jones said Sisk’s case was transferred from juvenile to adult court last week.

