Limestone County sheriff: Suspect in hospital after breaking into ex-girlfriend's house

One suspect is recovering in the hospital after the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says he forced his way into his ex-girlfriend's house and assaulted her and her boyfriend.

Timothy Walters is charged with burglary second degree, domestic violence assault, assault third degree and violating a protection order.

The sheriff’s office says the assault happened early Thursday morning on Hays Mill Road.

Officials say Walters sustained a knife injury in the attack, and he is in the Intensive Care Unit at Huntsville Hospital. He’ll be arrested when he is released from the hospital.

According to the sheriff's office, Walters had been harassing the victim since their breakup in 2018, and she has a protection order against him.