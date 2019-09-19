Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Limestone County sheriff: Suspect barricaded in home during arrest warrant service now in custody

The man is in custody.

Posted: Sep 19, 2019 3:17 PM
Updated: Sep 19, 2019 3:46 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Update: The man is in custody.

-----------

Original Story:

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says a suspect has barricaded himself inside his house on Settle Road in Tanner, after deputies attempted to serve an arrest warrant.

Multiple units are at the scene. Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 89°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 92°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 87°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 91°
Scottsboro
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 88°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events