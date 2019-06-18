Limestone County sheriff: Suspect at-large, fed meth to ‘attack squirrel’

One man was arrested Monday and began searching for another after a search warrant uncovered methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, body armor, and a squirrel said to be on drugs.

Ronnie Reynolds, 37, of Ardmore is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and loitering at a known drug house. He was released from the Limestone County Jail on $4,000 bond.

Mickey Paulk, 35, is wanted by investigators for possession of a controlled substance, certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm, and possession of drug paraphernalia, said Stephen Young, Limestone County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at 256-232-0111.

Prior to the search warrant, Young said investigators were informed that Paulk kept an “attack squirrel” inside his apartment, and that he fed the squirrel meth to keep it aggressive.

The investigation led to a Monday morning search at Paulk’s apartment in the 2100 block of Piney Chapel Road. Reynolds was inside the apartment, but Paulk wasn’t home at the time. Investigators found meth, drug paraphernalia, body armor, ammunition, and the squirrel in the residence, said Young.

The squirrel was inside a cage. An Animal Control deputy arrived and contacted the Alabama Game and Fish Division of the Department of Conservation. Game and Fish confirmed that it is illegal to have a pet squirrel, and they recommended releasing the squirrel, which deputies did successfully.

There was no safe way to test the squirrel for meth, Young said.