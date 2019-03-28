Limestone County sheriff: Mother/daughter duo steals thousands from father/grandfather

An Elkmont woman was arrested Tuesday, and a warrant is out for her mother’s arrest, after the two allegedly forged checks and made electronic transfers from an elderly family member’s bank account, said Stephen Young, Limestone County Sheriff’s Office spokesman.

Young said they took nearly $10,000.

Courtney Renee Hobbs, 28, is charged with first-degree financial exploitation of the elderly. She was released from the Limestone County Jail Wednesday on $5,000 bond.

Cindy Brandon Gordon (Hobbs’ mother), 54, has an arrest warrant for first-degree financial exploitation of the elderly.

The victim is Gordon’s father and Hobbs’ grandfather. Young said he told investigators in February that they had forged checks on his account for approximately $7,700 since summer of 2018.

He also believed they had made more than $2,000 in wire transfers from his account during that time. The victim noticed several transactions on his bank account were from Hometown Grocery, so he went to the store and found that they had video of Hobbs and Gordon cashing checks in his name, Young said.