Limestone County sheriff: Man severely burned in Ardmore fire

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office investigators and the State Fire Marshal's Office responded to the fire, which took place in a residence on Hobbs Loop in Ardmore.

Posted: Sep 30, 2019 2:07 PM
Updated: Sep 30, 2019 2:40 PM
Posted By: Steven Dilsizian, Josh Rayburn

A 57-year-old man with severe burns covering most of his body from the neck down has been airlifted to Vanderbilt after a fire in Ardmore.

The fire call came in about 10:52 a.m. to a residence on Hobbs Loop in Admore, said Stephen Young, Limestone County Sheriff's Office spokesman.

He said Ardmore and Oak Grove fire departments, as well as the sheriff's office, responded.

The State Fire Marshal's Office has investigators at the house trying to determine the cause of the fire.

