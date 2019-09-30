A 57-year-old man with severe burns covering most of his body from the neck down has been airlifted to Vanderbilt after a fire in Ardmore.
The fire call came in about 10:52 a.m. to a residence on Hobbs Loop in Admore, said Stephen Young, Limestone County Sheriff's Office spokesman.
He said Ardmore and Oak Grove fire departments, as well as the sheriff's office, responded.
The State Fire Marshal's Office has investigators at the house trying to determine the cause of the fire.
Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online for updates.
Related Content
- Limestone County sheriff: Man severely burned in Ardmore fire
- Limestone Co. sheriff: Ardmore man arrested after stolen historical monuments found in storage unit
- UPDATE: Limestone County sheriff charges suspect in murder of 74-year-old in Ardmore
- Man accused of murdering wife, Ardmore man formally charged in Limestone County
- Damage near Ardmore
- Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Limestone County
- Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Limestone County
- Several roads flooded in Limestone County
- Limestone County sheriff seeks honey bun bandit
- Limestone County sheriff seeks property damage suspect
Scroll for more content...