Limestone County sheriff: Man severely burned in Ardmore fire

A 57-year-old man with severe burns covering most of his body from the neck down has been airlifted to Vanderbilt after a fire in Ardmore.

The fire call came in about 10:52 a.m. to a residence on Hobbs Loop in Admore, said Stephen Young, Limestone County Sheriff's Office spokesman.

He said Ardmore and Oak Grove fire departments, as well as the sheriff's office, responded.

The State Fire Marshal's Office has investigators at the house trying to determine the cause of the fire.

