Limestone County sheriff: Man charged with falsely reporting deputy assaulted his mother

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office arrested Barry McKinney after deputies said they responded to a false assault report on Sunday at a residence on Looney Road.

The sheriff's office says McKinney reported someone dressed as a Limestone County sheriff's deputy came into his mother's house and assaulted her. While deputies were on their way to Looney Road, the sheriff's office says McKinney called a second time and requested paramedics check his mother for injuries.

Lt. Rhett McNatt said when he and Sgt. Terry Johnson arrived to the scene, they knocked on the door and received no response. McNatt says the porch light was the only light on at the residence. McNatt says he then asked 911 dispatch to call McKinney back to ask him to step outside, but he didn't answer.

The sheriff's office says a burgundy Ford Expedition then pulled into the driveway, and McKinney exited the driver's seat and approached the porch where McNatt and Johnson were standing.

According to McNatt, McKinney then told the deputies he'd witnessed his mother being assaulted by someone dressed as a Limestone County sheriff's deputy, and that it was actually a rape.

McNatt says McKinney initially told dispatch the assault happened inside his mother's house and he took pictures, but he then told McNatt and Johnson he saw it from his home next door.

They say the story then changed again when he said his mother was raped in the yard between their homes.

The sheriff's office says McKinney's mother, dressed in pajamas, exited the residence, and McKinney told her that he had "called the ambulance like you asked me to." His mother told the deputies she had been asleep and had not called or messaged McKinney. She said she had not been assaulted.

The sheriff's office says McKinney never produced the pictures he said he had taken of the assault. He was arrested for rendering false alarm and filing a false report. He was transported to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.