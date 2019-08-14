Limestone County sheriff: Man abuses girlfriend’s baby, blames 4-year-old

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office has charged a man with abusing his girlfriend’s child.

Caleb Blake Hill, 22, of Union Grove was charged Tuesday with torture/willful abuse of child for physical abuse of his girlfriend’s 1-year-old daughter.

He is being held in the Limestone County Jail. Bond has not been set.

The abuse was reported on Friday and occurred in the Piney Chapel Mobile Home Park, said Stephen Young, sheriff’s office spokesman.

The child’s mother had left for work, and Hill had been left to care for the girl and her 3- and 4-year-old siblings.

Young said Hill allegedly texted the mother that the children were giving him panic attacks. When she returned home, she found her child had bruising all over her face and bleeding inside her mouth. She took the girl to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators arrested Hill Monday in Decatur, where he was attending a court hearing for a protection from abuse order by his estranged wife for threatening to harm her and her children, Young said.

Hill had previously been arrested there for domestic violence against his estranged wife.

Hill denied harming the child to investigators, Young said, adding that Hill said he fell asleep and that the 4-year-old sibling must have been responsible.