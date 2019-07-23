Limestone County sheriff: Homeowner shoots home invasion suspect

A man is in Huntsville Hospital today after law enforcement officials say a homeowner shot him during a home invasion.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call about midnight that a man had broken into a home on Nick Davis Road. The same suspect is alleged to have wrecked his car on Wells Road about 10 p.m. Monday, before the home invasion.

The suspect was found searching through items in the house after the homeowners heard noise and saw a light on.

The man grabbed his gun and went to check it out. There was apparently a scuffle between the homeowner and the suspect, and the man shot the suspect, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect was taken to Huntsville Hospital. Information on his condition has not been released.

