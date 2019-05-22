Clear

Limestone County sheriff: Help reunite horse with its owner

Photo from @LimestoneCoSO on Twitter

The horse was found on Mitchell Loop in Ardmore.

Posted: May. 22, 2019 3:15 PM
Updated: May. 22, 2019 3:17 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office took to Twitter Wednesday afternoon in an attempt to reunite a horse with its owner.

The horse was found on Mitchell Loop in Ardmore. If you know the owner, the sheriff's office asks you to call 256-232-0111.

