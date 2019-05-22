Limestone County sheriff: Help reunite horse with its owner

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office took to Twitter Wednesday afternoon in an attempt to reunite a horse with its owner.
The horse was found on Mitchell Loop in Ardmore. If you know the owner, the sheriff's office asks you to call 256-232-0111.
This horse was found on Mitchell Loop in Ardmore. If you know the owner, please call 256-232-0111. pic.twitter.com/8WWaZ7rE4E
— Limestone Sheriff (@LimestoneCoSO) May 22, 2019
