Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Limestone County sheriff: Help identify suspect in armed robbery at Dollar General

If you have information, you're asked to call Investigator Kristin King at 256-232-0111.

Posted: Sep 16, 2019 3:56 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office wants help identifying a suspect it says confronted two employees with a handgun Sunday night at the Dollar General on Highway 99 at O’Neal Road.

The sheriff's office says the suspect forced the employees inside and robbed the store of $738 in cash. If you have information, you're asked to call Investigator Kristin King at 256-232-0111. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
97° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 97°
Florence
Clear
99° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 99°
Fayetteville
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 94°
Decatur
Few Clouds
98° wxIcon
Hi: 98° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 99°
Scottsboro
Clear
97° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 99°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events