Limestone County sheriff: Help identify suspect in armed robbery at Dollar General

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office wants help identifying a suspect it says confronted two employees with a handgun Sunday night at the Dollar General on Highway 99 at O’Neal Road.
The sheriff's office says the suspect forced the employees inside and robbed the store of $738 in cash. If you have information, you're asked to call Investigator Kristin King at 256-232-0111.
