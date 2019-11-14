Clear
Limestone County sheriff: Help find suspects who illegally dumped trash under bridge

If you have information, call 256-232-0111.

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office is looking for two suspects, a white male and white female, seen dumping trash on Thursday under the Elk River bridge on Highway 99.

