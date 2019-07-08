Limestone County sheriff: Do you know the owner of this horse?

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office took to Twitter on Monday in an effort to reunite a horse with its owner.
The sheriff's office says Animal Control deputies found the horse at Gatlin Cemetery in Ardmore. If you have information, you're asked to call 256-232-0111.
