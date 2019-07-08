Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Scottsboro police: Charge upgraded to manslaughter in fatal teen shooting Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Limestone County sheriff: Do you know the owner of this horse?

From @LimestoneCoSO on Twitter

The sheriff's office says Animal Control deputies found the horse at Gatlin Cemetery in Ardmore.

Posted: Jul 8, 2019 3:33 PM
Updated: Jul 8, 2019 3:35 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office took to Twitter on Monday in an effort to reunite a horse with its owner.

The sheriff's office says Animal Control deputies found the horse at Gatlin Cemetery in Ardmore. If you have information, you're asked to call 256-232-0111.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
95° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 101°
Florence
Few Clouds
94° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 104°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 100°
Decatur
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 99°
Scottsboro
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 105°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events