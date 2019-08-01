Clear
BREAKING NEWS Huntsville police close lanes at Memorial Parkway and Mountain Gap Road due to wreck Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Limestone County sheriff: Athens man charged for having sex with underage girls

Benjamin West

Benjamin West, 18, is charged with two counts of second-degree rape

Posted: Aug 1, 2019 4:04 PM
Updated: Aug 1, 2019 4:35 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says an Athens man is accused of having sex with underage females.

The sheriff's office says 18-year-old Benjamin West is charged with two counts of second-degree rape. He was arrested on July 31st for the felony charges.

Stephen Young, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office, says West is accused of having sexual intercourse on separate occasions with two Limestone County girls between the ages of 12 and 15. One of these occasions, which are said to have occurred in July, happened at West's home, according to Young. 

West was booked in the Limestone County Jail on a $30,000 bond. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 97°
Florence
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 94°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 91°
Decatur
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 92°
Scottsboro
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events