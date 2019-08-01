Limestone County sheriff: Athens man charged for having sex with underage girls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says an Athens man is accused of having sex with underage females.

The sheriff's office says 18-year-old Benjamin West is charged with two counts of second-degree rape. He was arrested on July 31st for the felony charges.

Stephen Young, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office, says West is accused of having sexual intercourse on separate occasions with two Limestone County girls between the ages of 12 and 15. One of these occasions, which are said to have occurred in July, happened at West's home, according to Young.

West was booked in the Limestone County Jail on a $30,000 bond.