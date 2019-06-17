Clear
Limestone Co. sheriff: Ardmore man arrested after stolen historical monuments found in storage unit

Weston Fitzgerald



Posted: Jun 17, 2019 5:05 PM
Updated: Jun 17, 2019 5:11 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says investigators arrested an Ardmore man, 40-year-old Weston Fitzgerald, on Monday for stealing several historical monuments.

Fitzgerald is charged with three counts of theft first-degree. He was booked in the Limestone County Jail with a $15,000 bond.

According to a spokesperson with the sheriff's office, Stephen Young, on April 22, the Limestone County Historical Society reported about two historical marker signs were stolen in the northwest part of the county.

On June 7, Young says the sheriff’s office was contacted again about another sign that had been stolen from the southeast part of the county. He says investigators were able to recover all three of the stolen signs from a storage unit on Saturday.

The sheriff's office says the investigation remains open, and additional charges may be pending.

